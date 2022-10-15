PHOTO: New York Congressional Candidate Films Sex Tape to Gain Support

Amy Furr

Congressional candidate for New York’s 12th District, Mike Itkis, who is an independent, has pulled quite the stunt to get more attention.

Itkis hopes to unseat Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY). His platform includes sex positivity and support for legalizing so-called “sex work,” NBC New York reported Friday.

“To prove he’s more than just talk, Itkis was willing to bare all — and no, not in an interview. The candidate filmed and released a sex tape he made with an adult film star in hopes of pumping up support and getting his name into the race,” the outlet said.

A screenshot from what appeared to be the video in question showed Itkis and the woman, who is reportedly a porn star named Nicole Sage, in a room together:

Itkis’ website described him as a liberal independent candidate who “supports abortion rights, gun control, equal economic opportunities for everyone, strong social safety nets, and appropriate government control over markets to assure fair trade practices.”

His campaign issues page highlighted a “Sex Positive Approach” and said part of his idea of “sexual rights” is to “actively oppose the conservative idea that sex should only happen between a man and a woman who are married to each other,” adding he wants to decriminalize and legalize “sex work.”

But once sex buying, brothels, and pimping are deemed legal, the demand for commercial sex grows, resulting in more sex trafficking, according to Exodus Cry, an organization whose mission is to abolish trafficking and assist victims.

ATLANTA, Aug. 2020 -- Operation Not Forgotten resulted in the rescue of 26 children, the safe location of 13 children and the arrest of nine criminal associates. The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit, in conjunction with the agency’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Georgia state and local agencies, led a two-week operation in August in Atlanta and Macon, Georgia, to rescue endangered missing children. Additionally, investigators cleared 26 arrest warrants and filed additional charges for alleged crimes related to sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, registered sex offender violations, drugs and weapons possession, and custodial interference. This relatively new mission for the U.S. Marshals has seen two large scale operations recently and several smaller ones around the country. The future should see many similar operations throughout the United States as the Missing Child Unit ramps up operations using the man hunting skills, in which the Marshals specialize, to locate and rescue missing minors. Photo by: Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals

Operation Not Forgotten resulted in the rescue of 26 children … and the arrest of nine criminal associates. The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit, in conjunction with the agency’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Georgia state and local agencies, led a two-week operation in August 2020 in Atlanta and Macon, Georgia, to rescue endangered missing children. Additionally, investigators cleared 26 arrest warrants and filed additional charges for alleged crimes related to sex trafficking and other crimes. (Photo Shane T. McCoy / US Marshals)

“This creates a more dangerous environment for those selling sex because it drives prices down and the need for riskier sex acts up. And since there aren’t enough women prostituting to meet the increased demand, trafficking increases,” the group said.

Per the NBC report, Itkis, a cybersecurity specialist who is also a major in the United States Army Reserves, deemed the clip, which was posted on a pornographic site, a “conversation piece” that was a big learning experience for him.

According to his website, Itkis is an unmarried man with no children, who is not celibate, and is an atheist.

Despite his platform, violent crime across President Joe Biden’s (D) America has become a major deciding issue in the upcoming midterm elections, Breitbart News reported October 5.

