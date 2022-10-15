Congressional candidate for New York’s 12th District, Mike Itkis, who is an independent, has pulled quite the stunt to get more attention.

Itkis hopes to unseat Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY). His platform includes sex positivity and support for legalizing so-called “sex work,” NBC New York reported Friday.

“To prove he’s more than just talk, Itkis was willing to bare all — and no, not in an interview. The candidate filmed and released a sex tape he made with an adult film star in hopes of pumping up support and getting his name into the race,” the outlet said.

A screenshot from what appeared to be the video in question showed Itkis and the woman, who is reportedly a porn star named Nicole Sage, in a room together:

Congressional Candidate Mike Itkis Just Announced His Political Race By Releasing A Full Blown Sex Tape With Porn Star Nicole Sage https://t.co/csg1cvUY7a pic.twitter.com/ZMT6tT3Btz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 14, 2022

Itkis’ website described him as a liberal independent candidate who “supports abortion rights, gun control, equal economic opportunities for everyone, strong social safety nets, and appropriate government control over markets to assure fair trade practices.”

His campaign issues page highlighted a “Sex Positive Approach” and said part of his idea of “sexual rights” is to “actively oppose the conservative idea that sex should only happen between a man and a woman who are married to each other,” adding he wants to decriminalize and legalize “sex work.”

But once sex buying, brothels, and pimping are deemed legal, the demand for commercial sex grows, resulting in more sex trafficking, according to Exodus Cry, an organization whose mission is to abolish trafficking and assist victims.

“This creates a more dangerous environment for those selling sex because it drives prices down and the need for riskier sex acts up. And since there aren’t enough women prostituting to meet the increased demand, trafficking increases,” the group said.

Per the NBC report, Itkis, a cybersecurity specialist who is also a major in the United States Army Reserves, deemed the clip, which was posted on a pornographic site, a “conversation piece” that was a big learning experience for him.

According to his website, Itkis is an unmarried man with no children, who is not celibate, and is an atheist.

Despite his platform, violent crime across President Joe Biden’s (D) America has become a major deciding issue in the upcoming midterm elections, Breitbart News reported October 5.