New Jersey Democrats’ liability insurance mandate for concealed carry permits is being fast-tracked through the legislature and has already passed one state Assembly committee.

Breitbart News reported that the legislation mandating liability for concealed carry permit holders was introduced on Thursday. Politico noted that the legislation would also ban “guns from being carried in 25 broad categories [of places], including but not limited to government buildings, health care facilities, airports, casinos and private properties where the owners have not given express permission to have guns.”

The prohibitions against concealed carry would apply licensed concealed carriers.

NJ.com observed that state Democrats have fast-traced the legislation and it has already passed one Assembly committee.

Assemblyman Joe Danielson (D) said, “This is a commonsense bill and it’s a bill New Jersey needs, and it needs it quick.”

He added, “You just can’t carry a gun without understanding the effects of deadly force.”

The Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs’ Scott Bach stands in opposition to the bill.

Bach pointed to the loosening of concealed carry restrictions that followed NYSRPA v. Bruen (2022) and said, “Like it or not, New Jersey is now a carry state. Respectfully, that doesn’t mean you get to do an end-run around carry. And that’s what this bill is.”

