New Jersey’s Democrat lawmakers introduced legislation Thursday to require concealed carry permit holders to get liability insurance in order to carry a gun outside the home.

Politico reports that the legislation would also ban “guns from being carried in 25 broad categories [of places], including but not limited to government buildings, health care facilities, airports, casinos and private properties where the owners have not given express permission to have guns.”

New Jersey state Senate president Nick Scutari (D) commented on the bill, framing the legislation as a response to the Supreme Court of the United States’ NYSRPA v. Bruen (2022) decision.

Scutari said, “My personal belief is that our way of life is being threatened, essentially, by certain things that have gone on in the federal government. We need to address that [with this] particular piece of legislation that we’re going to drop today.”

The New Jersey Monitor notes that Scutari added, “We believe this strikes the right balance to allow for constitutionally allowable gun carry, but not just anywhere you want it to be and not just for any person.”

Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D) also commented on the bill, saying, “For me, as a responsible, law-abiding citizen, this bill changes very little. For millions, this bill provides the safety without causing constitutional conflict. This bill will provide options not only for the citizens with guns, but let’s remember the citizens without guns.”

