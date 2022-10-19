Democrat Fail: 61% of Hispanics Back Georgia’s Voter ID Laws, Poll Finds

The majority of Hispanic Americans in Georgia support the state’s requirement that voters provide proof of identification when they cast an absentee ballot, a new poll finds.

For years, Democrats, the establishment media, and giant corporations have suggested that requiring photo ID to vote is racist and suppresses voter turnout among non-white Americans.

Democrat Stacey Abrams, running against Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, has called voter ID laws equivalent to “rigging the game” and a “subversion of American democracy” though election data shows such laws do not suppress voter turnout.

The poll, conducted by the University of Georgia, reveals that Hispanic Americans across Georgia overwhelmingly support voter ID laws — by a more than 61 percent majority — such as those passed in 2021 that require proof of identity when voting by absentee ballot.

Just 13 percent of Hispanic Americans in Georgia said they opposed voter ID laws, while about 25 percent said they were unsure.

Georgia’s voter ID laws are most popular with Hispanic Americans 30 to 44 years 0ld, as more than 90 percent said they backed such policies. Hispanic Americans 45 to 64 years old also said by a more than 73 percent majority that they supported voter ID laws.

Non-college-educated Hispanic Americans in Georgia said by an 80 percent majority that they support the state’s voter ID laws, along with 91.5 percent of those earning a working class income and 60 percent of those earning a middle class income.

The University of Georgia poll was conducted October 11 and 12 and surveyed more than 300 self-identified Hispanic American likely voters. The margin of error is +/- 5.6 percentage points.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.