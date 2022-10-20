Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is below 50 percent on the latest Cygnal polling, while she only leads Republican challenger Tudor Dixon by six points.

The Cygnal polling found that the Democrat leads Dixon in her reelection effort by roughly six points, 49.4 percent of the 1,793 likely general election voters to 43.6 percent.

There was also three percent who would vote for a third-party candidate and four percent still undecided with less than three weeks before the election.

But, while Whitmer leads by roughly six points in the gubernatorial race, Republicans lead on the generic ballot by approximately two points. When asked who the respondents would elect to Congress, 48 percent said a Republican candidate, while 46.2 percent said a Democrat.

On the generic congressional ballot, 5.8 percent said they were still undecided.

In fact, in the Great Lake State, former President Donald Trump has a slightly higher favorability than President Joe Biden.

Regarding the former president’s image, 43.7 percent found him favorable, while 53.5 percent viewed him unfavorably. In comparison, only 41.7 percent viewed Biden favorably, while slightly more (56.2 percent) viewed him unfavorably.

Additionally, the polling from Cygnal found that 41 percent of likely general election voters think the country is headed in the right direction. In comparison, an overwhelming majority of 52.6 percent say the country is going in the wrong direction.

The polling was conducted from October 15 to 19, with 1,793 likely general election voters in Michigan, and had a 2.31 percent margin of error.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News.