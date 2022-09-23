During a speech to a teachers’ union Friday, President Joe Biden admitted that AR-15s, AK-47s, and other guns Democrats call “assault weapons” are designed “to defend people.”

The Post Millennial published video showing Biden launch into the topic by asking, “What in God’s name do you need an assault weapon for?”

He then continued, “It’s an assault weapon designed to kill people, to defend America, to defend people.”

Yes, Biden admitted “assault weapons” are “designed…to defend people.”

Biden: "What in God's name do you need an assault weapon for? It's an assault weapon designed to kill people, to defend America, to defend people." pic.twitter.com/Hd7dzmtufk — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 23, 2022

The Center for Security Policy’s Kyle Shideler reacted to Biden’s admission by tweeting, “Biden accidentally stumbles into the meaning of the 2nd amendment.”

Biden’s observations on the firearms which Democrats refer to as “assault weapons” comes just days after he told CBS News’ 60 Minutes that he will continue to push for a ban on such firearms.

During that interview he also told host Scott Pelley that the continued sale of semiautomatic weapons is “bizarre.”

