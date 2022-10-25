John Fetterman: ‘I Support Fracking, and I Stand, and I Do Support Fracking’

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), running against Republican Mehmet Oz for the state’s open United States Senate seat, says he does “support fracking” despite previous statements where he said he opposed fracking.

During Tuesday evening’s debate, Fetterman said a number of times that he supports fracking across Pennsylvania.

“I do support fracking. I support fracking,” Fetterman said. “And I stand and I do support fracking.”

In multiple past statements, though, Fetterman said he opposed fracking in Pennsylvania and even vowed to support a statewide moratorium on fracking.

“I support a moratorium on fracking in PA until we get an extraction tax, and the strictest enviro regulations in this country,” Fetterman said in an online statement in 2016.

In 2016 and 2018, likewise, Fetterman said he does not support fracking.

“I don’t support fracking at all, and I never have,” Fetterman said in 2018. “And I’ve, I’ve signed the no fossil fuels money pledge. I have never received a dime from any natural gas or oil company whatsoever.”

“I am not pro-fracking and have stated that if we did things right in this state, we wouldn’t have fracking. The industry is a stain on our state and natural resources,” Fetterman wrote in a post in 2016.

“But yes, of course, I worry about the viability of getting a ban on fracking done when the industry is already so entrenched in Pennsylvania,” he continued. “Like Sestak I’ve called for the same thing – a moratorium. I signed the Food and Water Watch’s pledge to end fracking.”

