The Republicans expanded their lead on the generic congressional ballot to seven points, with an 18-point advantage among independents, with 11 days left before the election, according to Rasmussen Reports’ weekly poll.

This week’s weekly poll showed that the Republican candidate leads by seven points, up from last week’s four-point advantage, with 49 percent of likely U.S. voters to the generic Democrat candidate’s 42 percent.

Only four percent said they would vote for another candidate, while five said they were still unsure.

With only 11 days left before the election, the seven-point lead is a good sign for Republicans looking to net at least five seats and win back the majority in the House, thus ending Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s speakership.

Rasmussen noted that in October 2018 — before Democrats took the House for the first time in eight years — the Democrats had a three-point lead over the Republicans, 47 percent to 44 percent. And as the 2018 November midterm election neared, the margins between Democrats and Republicans stayed extremely close, with Republicans having a one-point advantage nationally, 46 percent to 45 percent.

However, what is interesting in this midterm election cycle is that the Republicans, in their quest to regain power in the House, have also led the generic congressional ballot all year.

Additionally, this poll found that the Republican Party also showed a massive 18-point lead with independents over Democrats. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 49 percent said they would vote for the Republican candidate, while only 31 percent said they would vote for the Democrat candidate.

Moreover, 25 percent of black voters and 44 percent of other minority groups said they would vote for the Republican candidate if the election were held today. A Democrat candidate would garner support from 61 percent of black voters and 43 percent of other minority groups.

Furthermore, there is a difference in voter intensity between the parties, with 85 percent of Republican voters saying they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate and 82 percent of Democrats saying the same thing.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted from October 23 to 27 and questioned 2,500 likely U.S. voters. The survey had a two percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.