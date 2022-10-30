Alleged Intruder Chases Resident, Gets Shot Dead

An alleged home intruder in Alexandria, Louisiana, chased a resident Saturday morning before the intended target shot him dead.

KALB reports police received a call on the shooting around 6:20 a.m.

WNTZ notes police arrived to find that 26-year-old Deon Dominique Hammond had allegedly been banging on the back door of the home, demanding that someone let him in.

A resident went outside to ask Hammond to leave and Hammond allegedly chased the resident.

The resident then shot and fatally wounded Hammond.

The Alexandria Police Department observes it “is considering the shooting to be justified, with no charges filed against the resident.”

