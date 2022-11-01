Cygnal Poll: GOP Leads Generic Ballot by 3 Points

Republicans lead the Democrats on the Cygnal’s latest generic ballot by three points with only one week left before Election Day.

As voters remain incredibly pessimistic about the country’s direction and leadership, Republicans lead the generic ballot with 50 percent of the support, while 46.9 percent said they would support a Democrat. Overall, only 3.1 percent were unsure.

The polling memo explained that the Republicans leading by three is the “second-largest shift” all year, as the Democrats lead by one point in September. Independents also favored a Republican candidate by nine points, 51 percent to 42 percent.

“Republicans continue to gain traction and increase their lead over Democrats who saw their fortunes peak a couple weeks ago,” according to Brent Buchanan, Cygnal’s president and founder. “In just the last five weeks, we’ve seen Republicans nationally go from being down 1 to up by 3, which is the largest movement we’ve seen in that time period in the last 18 months.”

Additionally, Democrats were slightly more likely to vote for a Republican at ten percent than Republicans are to vote for a Democrat at nine percent.

An overwhelming majority (78 percent) said the county was on the wrong track, while only 17 percent said it was on the right track. Those numbers include the 72 percent of independents who said the wrong track.

Furthermore, inflation still overwhelming remains the top issue among likely voters, as many Republicans have also attempted to make it the main focus of their campaign, far outpacing abortion, which Democrats have tried to use as their midterm strategy to get people to vote.

Almost 36 percent said inflation is the number one issue, over double the 13.3 percent who said it was securing the Unites States’ border and the 12.5 percent who said it was abortion.

The Cygnal poll was taken from October 28 to 30, with 2,015 likely general election voters with a 2.17 percent margin of error.

“It’s much better to be a Republican candidate right now than a Democratic one,” Buchanan added. “Voters are looking at the issue landscape and their candidate options and prioritizing issues that directly affect them, which is driving more undecided voters to the GOP.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.