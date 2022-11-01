Flashback: Gretchen Whitmer Called to Abolish ICE in 2018

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) called for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be abolished while campaigning for governor in 2018, a recently resurfaced video showed.

“The media loves to talk about old comments. Here’s Gretchen Whitmer saying she wants to ‘abolish ICE’—something that would actually put Michiganders in danger. Will they ask her about it or nah?” Republican challenger Tudor Dixon tweeted along with the video clip.

In the clip, a reporter approached Whitmer and asked, “Do you think we should abolish ICE, though?”

“I think ICE is doing a fundamentally cruel, unconstitutional, undemocratic work,” Whitmer replied.

After the reporter doubled down on his question about abolishing Ice, Whitmer emphatically responded, “yeah,” before adding, “I think our governor needs to stand up.”

The reporter then said, “we should abolish ICE,” as if to confirm her position, to which Whitmer nodded in approval.

Dixon, on the other hand, has pledged to ban sanctuary cities in Michigan and penalize local governments that do not comply with federal immigration laws.

Several Michigan counties, and Michigan’s capitol Lansing, have enacted so-called “sanctuary policies.”

A recent Trafalgar Group poll found Dixon has continued her late surge in the polls and caught up to Whitmer, bringing the race to a tie at 48 percent.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.