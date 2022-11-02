Republican J.D. Vance maintains an almost five-point lead over Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan in the race to fill Ohio’s open United States Senate seat, according to the latest polling by Cygnal.

Cygnal’s Wednesday polling showed that Vance leads Ryan by just under five points less than one week before Election Day.

The polling showed Vance with 48.7 percent support from 1,520 likely general election voters in Ohio to the 44.1 percent who support Ryan. There was also 7.2 percent still undecided.

Additionally, Vance closed the gap among independents, as 41 percent said they would support Vance and 45 percent said Ryan. Fifteen percent of those not affiliated with a party were undecided.

In the Buckeye State, President Joe Biden’s favorability is severely underwater, with 61.1 percent viewing him unfavorably, while only 37.3 percent had a favorable view of him. Only 1.6 percent had no opinion.

Moreover, the polling from Cygnal found that 25.6 percent of likely general election voters think the country is headed in the right direction. In comparison, an overwhelming majority of 69.5 percent say the country is going in the wrong direction. Another 4.9 percent say they are unsure.

On the generic ballot, a Republican candidate led by roughly ten points with 51.2 percent of the vote, while only 42.7 percent said they would vote for the Democrat. Another 6.1 percent said they were unsure.

The polling was conducted from October 29 to November 1, with 1,520 likely general election voters, and saw a 2.51 percent margin of error.

Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is critical to the Republicans’ chance to retake the majority in the 2022 midterm elections. With Ohio currently being represented by a Republican, it is crucial for the party to keep the seat.

The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between the parties, with Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. Senate Republicans must hold seats in states like Ohio and Pennsylvania and net at least one seat to put the GOP back in the majority and hinder President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The Ohio Senate election, along with other races throughout the country, will take place on November 8.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.