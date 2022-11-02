Republican General Don Bolduc attacked Democrat incumbent Maggie Hassan hard for her abortion extremism during the New Hampshire U.S. Senate debate.

The topic of abortion emerged immediately in the debate as the moderators asked Bolduc if he would sponsor a federal abortion ban in the U.S. Senate; he opted for the moderate position by calling abortion a states’ rights issue and said he did not want the federal government involved.

When asked if she would support any restriction on abortion if a bill were to be voted on in the Senate, Hassan refused to answer the question – in line with the many Democrat candidates throughout the 2022 election cycle.

Bolduc advised viewers to take note that Hassan has an “extreme position” on abortion by wanting the federal government to be involved.

Don Bolduc wants women to “get over” Roe v. Wade and is trying to hide his extreme anti-choice agenda from Granite Staters. Bolduc would be the “yes” vote McConnell needs to pass a nationwide abortion ban. — Maggie Hassan (@Maggie_Hassan) November 3, 2022

Despite the fact that the Republican Party pulled millions of dollars out of New Hampshire to help Bolduc in the election, a recent Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics poll found that the General is actually leading Hassan by one point – 48 percent to 47 percent. Per The Hill:

The poll from Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics found Bolduc leading Hassan by 1 point, 48 percent to 47 percent. That result shows a significant tightening of the race compared to the institute’s September poll, which found Hassan was leading by 6 points. Hassan’s favorability rating has since dropped, while Bolduc’s has improved notably since then. Hassan was viewed favorably by 45 percent of respondents in the new poll, down from 48 percent in September. Her unfavorable rating also rose from 51 percent to 54 percent.

Hassan had a commanding lead during the month of September, but that lead has largely been attributed to the fact that Republicans in the state had not yet unified around Bolduc.