Illegal Alien Wanted by ICE After Allegedly Breaking into Democrat Katie Hobbs’ Office

An illegal alien is accused of breaking into the campaign office of Arizona Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, a supporter of sanctuary cities.

Last month, Maricopa County, Arizona, police say 36-year-old illegal alien Daniel Mota Dos Reis from Portugal broke into multiple offices in uptown Phoenix, including a campaign office for Hobbs.

Immediately afterward, the Hobbs campaign released a statement suggesting — without any evidence — that Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake had something to do with the break-in.

Remember when @katiehobbs accused me of orchestrating a Watergate-style break-in of her campaign office? Well, it turns out it was a repeat-criminal here in our country illegally. RETWEET THIS. People must know. pic.twitter.com/tf1k2UJRFZ — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 2, 2022

This week, though, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency revealed that Dos Reis is an illegal alien from Portugal who first arrived in Arizona on a student visa. Dos Reis overstayed his visa and thus became an illegal alien living in the state.

ICE has asked local law enforcement to turn Dos Reis over to their custody for arrest and deportation. Dos Reis has already been released on bail.

The case comes as Hobbs has voted in support of sanctuary cities across Arizona that would protect Dos Reis from arrest and deportation by ICE agents despite his allegedly breaking into her campaign office.

In 2016, for instance, Hobbs voted against a plan that would have barred state officials from allocating state funds to sanctuary jurisdictions in Arizona that shield criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by ICE.

