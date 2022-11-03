The Cardinal Journal has learned that a shot was fired into the Hickory, North Carolina, home of Republican Congressional candidate Pat Harrigan on October 18, 2022, the bullet entering the home “only a few feet” from where Harrigan’s children were sleeping.

According to the Cardinal Journal, “Harrigan owns the home, which is currently occupied by his parents. … [and] Harrigan’s children were in the home when the incident occurred.”

Hickory Police Department spokesperson Kristen Hart said, “No one was injured, but the officers investigating did find evidence of a bullet casing which is being looked into.”

Harrigan is running in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District against State Sen. Jeff Jackson (D).

On October 27 the Charlotte Observer noted that Harrigan wrote an open letter claiming the political campaign had become so vitriolic that he “wears a bulletproof vest to major public events and has received a death threat.”

In the letter, directed to Jackson, Harrigan said Jackson filmed a political ad in front of one of Harrigan’s Hickory homes in late September, and claims the ad opened his family up to greater danger.

Harrigan wrote, “As I travel, wherever my family is located, they are significantly less safe with me in this race. And they are even less safe now that you’ve shown one of my homes to the world.”

Harrigan wound down his letter to Jackson by observing, “There are many questions I have about you, your taxes, former home, current home, and your personal life. But I’m never going to film an ad in front of your home, violating the sanctity and security of your family.”

