Former President Donald Trump released an ad urging voters to support America First Republican candidates to “help save America,” just days before next week’s midterm elections.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich posted the two-and-a-half-minute video to his Twitter account on Friday.

The video starts with audio of Trump saying that next week’s election is a “referendum” on President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D), and Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer (D).”

“The radical left Democrat Congress is destroying our country,” Trump said. “You’re going to elect an incredible slate of True America First Republicans up and down the ballot.”

The video displayed text encouraging voters to vote Republican while the montage of Trump’s audio played.

“The red wave November 8th is in your hands,” the text read before adding, “Go vote and help save America.”

The video then cuts to a montage of America First Republican candidates, including Arizona’s Kari Lake and Blake Masters, Pennsylvania’s Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Ohio’s J.D. Vance, North Carolina’s Ted Budd, Alaska’s Sarah Palin and Kelly Tshibaka, Georgia’s Herschel Walker, Texas’s Gov. Greg Abbott, Michigan’s Tudor Dixon, Wyoming’s Harriet Hageman, and Nevada’s Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt.

“The future of the country is on the line, so vote like it, because we need to win, we’re going to win. Up and down Republican, up and down your ballot,” Masters said in the clip. “God bless you. We’re gonna make this country great again.”

“Put the interests of the citizens of this country first. Ladies and gentlemen, come November 8, we’re going to take this country back and we’re going to do it together,” Vance said.

“We have one shot to save this great state, but we can’t do it alone. Save Nevada and save America. Let’s go do it,” Laxalt said.

“This race really is about the future of Alaska and the future of America,” Tshibaka said.

“We are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. We had the greatest economy and the greatest country. But we are not going to let this continue. Soon we will have greatness again,” Trump said at one point during the video.

The video’s closing text again encouraged voters to vote red on Election Day.

“Do your part to save America,” the final message read. “Vote November 8th.”

The video ended with a supercut of other America First candidates, including Arizona’s Abe Hamadeh, Ohio’s Madison Gesiotto Gilbert and Rep. Jim Jordan, and Michigan’s John James, among others.

Trump will continue campaigning for Republicans nationwide going into the final weekend of the midterm campaign cycle. Trump held a rally in Iowa on Thursday and will travel to Pennsylvania on Saturday, Florida on Sunday, and Ohio on Monday.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.