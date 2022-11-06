Former President Donald Trump called Pennsylvania Democrat U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman the “single most dangerous Democrat seeking to join Congress this year” during a Saturday rally in Pennsylvania in support of Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and other Pennsylvania Republican candidates.

“Pennsylvania desperately needs Dr. Oz in the U.S. Senate,” Trump told the crowd shortly before attacking Fetterman.

Trump described Fetterman as “the most extreme and unhinged left-wing politician ever to run for office in Pennsylvania and maybe in the country.”

Trump faulted Fetterman for his comments about releasing one-third of the state’s prison population and his support for abolishing cash bail. He also brought up Letterman’s remarks about ending life sentences for convicted murderers and rapists.

“Fetterman said that if he had one wish he would wish to end life sentences without parole for convicted murderers and rapists. He publicly bragged that his goal is to get as many criminals out of jail as he possibly can,” Trump said. “These are killers. These are killers and drug lords. These are rapists at the highest level the most vicious rapist in the world. He wants them to get out.”

Trump also drew attention to Fetterman’s record as lieutenant governor supporting violent criminals to be released from prison early.

Trump said:

As your Lieutenant Governor, Fetterman supported releasing a man who stabbed his girlfriend’s mother to death with a pair of scissors and a criminal who killed an innocent man with garden shears in a parking garage And violently stabbed him again and again and again. Fetterman said he was happy to get him released. He wants him released.

“Fetterman will mean death and despair for every community in your Commonwealth,” Trump added. “Fetterman proudly supports deadly sanctuary cities and he signed a pledge to ban fracking for you energy people, and I’m a big energy person.”

“Fetterman is the single most dangerous Democrat seeking to join Congress this year. And Dr. Oz is the only one that can stop him and he will stop him,” Trump added.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.