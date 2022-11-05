Former President Donald Trump will hold a “Save America” rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, November 5.

Trump is campaigning for state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.

This is the third rally Trump has held in the keystone state this year, according to ABC 27, which noted that the former president’s visit comes shortly after the Cook Political Report shifted its rating in the Senate race from “lean Democrat” to “Toss-up.”

Interestingly, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama held an event in Pittsburgh earlier the same day, with Politico noting:

The intense focus on Pennsylvania comes days before the state could determine which party controls the 50-50 Senate. And the state is set to be a focal point of presidential politics for the next two years, particularly if Biden and Trump face off again.

The 2022 midterm elections are set to be held on Tuesday, November 8.