Poll: Republican Tiffany Smiley Takes Lead in Washington Senate Race

Washington State Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley has taken the lead over 30-year incumbent Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA), according to polling.

The poll, conducted November 3-5, shows Smiley with a 0.4 percent lead over Murray, sitting at 47.4 percent and 47 percent, respectively.

While Smiley has gained momentum, closing a significant gap in the deep blue state of Washington, Murray’s unpopularity has increased to 50 percent, while her favorable rating is 44 percent — a net unfavorability increase from three to six points since October.

Smiley, on the other hand, maintains a 46 percent favorable to 45 percent unfavorable rating.

On top of these ratings, President Joe Biden is also under water in Washington, DC, with 52 percent disapproving of the job he has done as president.

Even worse, undecided voters look extremely unfavorably on the current Democrat regime, as 83 percent say the country is on the “wrong track” while giving Murray a four percent approval to 57 percent unfavorable. Biden’s disapproval is 75 percent, with only 21 percent approving.

The poll was conducted by Moore Information Group for the pro-Smiley Evergreen Principles PAC November 3-5 among 500 likely 2022 voters in Washington state. The margin of error is +/- four percent.

Smiley has continued to gain momentum in Washington, challenging Murray’s 30 years of incumbency.

Seen as an unlikely win earlier in the year, Smiley’s momentum has been on the radar of Republicans who believe this race could be a dark horse win in an aggressively favorable map for Republicans.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.