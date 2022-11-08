Army combat veteran Cory Mills (R) defeated Karen Green (D) in Florida’s 7th congressional district, flipping what was Democrat Rep. Stephanie Murphy’s old seat from blue to red.

Mills had 58% of the vote, while Green had 42% of the vote, with 95% of the votes counted, according to the Associated Press.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) congratulated Mills on being the first candidate to flip a blue seat red on Election Day.

“Congrats @CoryMillsFL on our first flip of the night!” McCarthy tweeted.

Congrats @CoryMillsFL on our first flip of the night! pic.twitter.com/VFlgVw5K4t — Kevin McCarthy (@kevinomccarthy) November 9, 2022

The 7th congressional district, newly shaped by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), is a strong Republican district, and covers Seminole and Volusia counties in east Central Florida.

Mills served with the 82nd Airborne Division in Iraq, and was a member of Joint Special Operations Command’s Combined Joint Task Force. He later served with the State Department in Afghanistan.

