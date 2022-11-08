Election Night Livewire *** Judgment Day for Democrats as Americans Vote in Midterm Elections

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Americans in all 50 states vote on Tuesday to render judgment on Democrat President Joe Biden and the Democrat majorities in both chambers of the U.S. Congress, as well as in key governor and other state-level elections coast to coast.

Results will start streaming in around 7 p.m. ET when the first states back east see the polls close, and then throughout the evening. Republicans have a shot at the U.S. House and U.S. Senate majorities, and have a chance to flip several governor’s mansions like here in Nevada, in Michigan, in New York, and many other states nationwide. With the future of the nation on the line, the balance of power in America rests in the hands of voters nationwide on Tuesday–and Breitbart News will bring you the latest information as soon as it is available.

Follow along here for live results and analysis when the polls close.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. ET:

In New York, where Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) faces Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul in the governor’s race, turnout is up in the rural suburbs and down in the cities outside New York City:

Monroe County 5PM Update: Rochester city: 22,553 ED Voters/20.90% turnout

Other towns: 131,495ED Voters/34.60% turnout

Countywide: 154,048ED Voters/31.60% turnout — cinyc (@cinyc9) November 8, 2022

Also, Long Island and Staten Island apparently have high turnout too:

Hearing rumors of massive turnout on Long Island relative to NYC. Almost 350K voters have voted in Suffolk County as of 3PM. That's almost 230K today alone: 189.66% of their early vote, and 31.55% of total RVs (Early + ED). — cinyc (@cinyc9) November 8, 2022

While these are not official results yet, these data seem to bode well for Zeldin’s chances against Hochul.

UPDATE 6:25 p.m. ET:

There is a rainbow over Los Angeles right now:

UPDATE 6:24 p.m. ET:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still projecting that Democrats will hold the House majority:

While Pelosi is still remaining ever the good partisan soldier, President Biden has–according to CNN–come to the realization that Democrats are likely to lose the House.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m. ET:

Things are looking bleak for Democrats based off turnout numbers reporting so far per partisan breakdowns in states like Florida and Nevada:

Florida Election News The polls have been open for 11 hours (EST). Duval County:

🔴144,916

🔵122,773 Hillsborough County:

🔴188,596

🔵171,393 Miami-Dade County:

🔴260,098

🔵252,584 Pinellas County:

🔴170,067

🔵143,066 The polls close at 7 pm (EST) & 8 pm (panhandle). — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 8, 2022

In 2018, Election Day turnout in Clark County was 223K, and there were a quarter of a million fewer active voters. Overall turnout was 60% in Clark. Today's is well under 100K, and overall Clark turnout is 40%. 40%! So there is either a big mail boost coming or a deep red wave. — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) November 8, 2022

UPDATE 6:15 p.m. ET:

Exit polls look horrendous for Democrats:

PRELIMINARY CBS NEWS EXIT POLL — NATIONAL: Do you think Joe Biden's policies are mostly… Helping the country? 36%

Hurting the country? 46%

Not making a difference? 16% — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) November 8, 2022

CBS News Exit Poll… Would you like to see Joe Biden run for president again in 2024? No 66%

Yes 30% — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 8, 2022

Exit poll results: Three of 10 voters cited inflation as the most important issue in the U.S. midterm elections, according to Edison Research. The same ratio cited abortion as their top issue. One in 10 cited crime as their top issue https://t.co/kBqcaBQdWV pic.twitter.com/vzuO2z9sOm — Reuters U.S. News (@ReutersUS) November 8, 2022

UPDATE 6:13 p.m. ET:

Polls in parts of Indiana and Kentucky are now closed. The rest of those states close at 7 p.m. ET, as well as the polls in Georgia, Vermont, Virginia, and South Carolina. Results should start coming in shortly after 7 p.m. ET.