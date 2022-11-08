*** Election Night Livewire *** Judgment Day for Democrats as Americans Vote in Midterm Elections

Matthew Boyle

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Americans in all 50 states vote on Tuesday to render judgment on Democrat President Joe Biden and the Democrat majorities in both chambers of the U.S. Congress, as well as in key governor and other state-level elections coast to coast.

Results will start streaming in around 7 p.m. ET when the first states back east see the polls close, and then throughout the evening. Republicans have a shot at the U.S. House and U.S. Senate majorities, and have a chance to flip several governor’s mansions like here in Nevada, in Michigan, in New York, and many other states nationwide. With the future of the nation on the line, the balance of power in America rests in the hands of voters nationwide on Tuesday–and Breitbart News will bring you the latest information as soon as it is available.

Follow along here for live results and analysis when the polls close.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. ET:

In New York, where Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) faces Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul in the governor’s race, turnout is up in the rural suburbs and down in the cities outside New York City:

Also, Long Island and Staten Island apparently have high turnout too:

While these are not official results yet, these data seem to bode well for Zeldin’s chances against Hochul.

UPDATE 6:25 p.m. ET:

There is a rainbow over Los Angeles right now:

UPDATE 6:24 p.m. ET:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still projecting that Democrats will hold the House majority:

While Pelosi is still remaining ever the good partisan soldier, President Biden has–according to CNN–come to the realization that Democrats are likely to lose the House.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m. ET:

Things are looking bleak for Democrats based off turnout numbers reporting so far per partisan breakdowns in states like Florida and Nevada:

UPDATE 6:15 p.m. ET:

Exit polls look horrendous for Democrats:

UPDATE 6:13 p.m. ET:

Polls in parts of Indiana and Kentucky are now closed. The rest of those states close at 7 p.m. ET, as well as the polls in Georgia, Vermont, Virginia, and South Carolina. Results should start coming in shortly after 7 p.m. ET.

