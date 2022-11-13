AP Calls WA-3 Race for Democrat Marie Perez over Republican Joe Kent

The Associated Press and other media outlets called the U.S. House race for Washington’s 3rd congressional district for Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez over Republican Joe Kent Sunday morning, with 70% of the vote in.

Perez on Sunday was ahead by just about 4,600 votes. The Seattle Times reported there was an estimated 15,000 or fewer votes remaining.

While Perez declared herself the winner, Kent said he would not concede with ballots left uncounted and encouraged voters to make sure their ballots were counted. According to Kent, about 6,000 ballots need to be cured.

“What the media says is irrelevant, its another narrative designed to stop voters from ballot curing & to force me to concede – not gonna happen. We’re on the streets ballot curing. The fight goes on while the talking heads talk. Power dry & check your ballot,” Kent tweeted Sunday morning.

What the media says is irrelevant, its another narrative designed to stop voters from ballot curing & to force me to concede – not gonna happen. We’re on the streets ballot curing. The fight goes on while the talking heads talk. Power dry & check your ballot 🇺🇸 https://t.co/qbswzzqNbm — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) November 13, 2022

The New York Times had Kent, an Army Special Forces veteran and America First candidate, favored to win by 98%.

A win by Perez would be a flip by Democrats in a district that has voted Republican for more than a decade.

Perez led on election night, but Kent had been steadily closing the gap.

Perez claimed the race was a “bellwether” for the direction of the country and accused Kent of giving voice to “some of the darkest impulse in our politics.”

While Perez attempted to brand Kent as an “extremist,” the auto body shop Perez owned with her husband offered free support to Antifa rioters in Washington, as reported by Breitbart News.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.