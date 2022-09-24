Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has accused her Republican opponent for the 3rd Congressional District of Washington State, Joe Kent, of being an “extremist,” even while there is evidence that she herself supported far-left extremists.

Gluesenkamp Perez’s auto body shop offered free help to Antifa rioters during the Black Lives Matter protests in the summer of 2020, according to an Instagram post on July 26, 2020.

The post, on the Instagram account of Dean’s Car Care, @deanscarcarepdx, showed a picture of her husband Dean getting a hair cut, with the caption:

If you and your leaf blower have been getting busy supporting human rights, we’d like to do what we can to help keep that little machine working right (pro bono) shoot us an email and check your fluids.

According to numerous media accounts, members of Antifa used leaf blowers to try to clear tear gas used by law enforcement to control the crowds of rioters.