Mike Braun, Ron Johnson Back Rick Scott for Senate Republican Leader

Sens. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) endorsed Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-FL) bid to oust Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as Senate minority leader.

Braun wrote on Tuesday, “I ran for Senate because we need OUTSIDERS to take on the D.C. swamp and get RESULTS. Hoosier conservative Republicans are sick and tired of the status quo. I’m proud to support my friend and fellow conservative outsider @SenRickScott for our Leader.”

Johnson told the Daily Signal that he will nominate Scott to be the next Senate minority leader.

“What I’ve been asking for is a different governing model for our conference, one that is far more inclusive, far more collaborative, far more businesslike,” Johnson explained. He added has yet to see “a commitment to really resist additional spending.”

Scott announced on Tuesday in a closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans that he would challenge McConnell as the leader of the Senate Republican Conference.

“Republican voters expect and deserve to know our plan to promote and advance conservative values… That is why I am running to be Republican Leader,” Scott explained in a letter.

“We must start saying what we are for, not just what we are against. I do not believe we can simply continue to say the Democrats are radical, which they are. Republican voters expect and deserve to know our plan to promote and advance conservative values,” Scott continued.

The Florida senator outlined some of his priorities:

For those who want to get serious about ending reckless government spending and the devastating inflation it has caused, finally take action to protect Social Security and Medicare and preserve the promise of these programs for our children and grandchildren, hold government accountable from the FBI to the IRS, truly combat the extreme danger posed by Communist China and refocus our military on lethal defense instead of woke nonsense, I ask for your support in changing the direction of the Senate and rescuing America from the dangerous path Democrats have set it on.

Senate Republicans will hold leadership elections on Wednesday.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.