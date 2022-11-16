The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach George Soros-funded Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner.

Krasner, who was first elected in 2017, won reelection in 2021 with the help of a $1.7 million boost from Soros’s Justice and Public Safety PAC. During his tenure as district attorney, he has reformed Philadelphia’s bail laws, overseen fewer convictions, and seen higher recidivism rates.

The Republican-led state House passed seven articles of impeachment against Krasner, advancing his impeachment trial to the GOP-led state Senate.

Although the GOP controls the majority in Pennsylvania’s Senate, they will need six additional Democrat votes to reach the two-thirds vote required to convict Krasner.

The state House’s impeachment vote comes amid an increase in crime in Philadelphia.

As CBS News reported:

In a lengthy Oct. 24 report, the Republican-led House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which was empaneled to look into Krasner’s tenure as district attorney, said that over the previous 21 1/2 months, there had been 992 homicides in the city, contrasting it with 551 over the two-year period 2015-16. The report also found that 18-20% of gun crimes had been dropped by Krasner’s office, compared to 8-10% statewide.

Pennsylvania Rep. Martina White, a Philadelphia-based Republican who introduced the articles of impeachment, criticized Krasner for his “dereliction of duty.”

White said:

Larry Krasner is the top law enforcement official who is supposed to be representing the interests of our Commonwealth in Philadelphia criminal cases. His dereliction of duty and despicable behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. No public official is above accountability.

A Pennsylvania Senate majority leader spokesman told the Washington Free Beacon that the Senate shares “the concerns expressed by leaders in the House of Representatives about how the crime crisis is affecting Philadelphia and the Commonwealth as a whole.”

However, Pennsylvania Democrats argue Krasner has not committed an impeachable offense and that his conviction would overturn the will of the voters.

In a statement after the impeachment vote, Krasner claimed the state House impeached him “without presenting a single shred of evidence connecting our policies to any uptick in crime.”

“History will harshly judge this anti-democratic authoritarian effort to erase Philly’s votes – votes by Black, brown, and broke people in Philadelphia,” Krasner added. “And voters will have the last word.”

Krasner’s impeachment is the latest repudiation of Soros-funded district attorneys across the country. In June, San Francisco voters recalled Soros-funded prosecutor Chesa Boudin (D), and Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon (D) narrowly avoided a recall effort earlier this year.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.