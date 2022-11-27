Report: Thousands of Migrants Waiting in Mexico to Rush U.S. Border When Title 42 Ends

Thousands of migrants are camped out in Mexico, waiting to rush the United States-Mexico border when the Title 42 public health authority — used to quickly remove illegal aliens — ends in a few weeks at the request of President Joe Biden’s administration.

This month, a federal judge struck down Title 42 — the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) authority first imposed by former President Trump in 2020 to allow Border Patrol agents to quickly remove illegal aliens arriving at the southern border.

Rather than appealing the judge’s decision, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked the court for five weeks to wind down Title 42.

As a result, reports indicate that thousands of migrants are waiting in Juarez, Mexico, as well as Tijuana, Mexico, in camps for Title 42 to end in the coming weeks so they can get their chance to rush the southern border.

Morgan Smith, reporting for El Paso Inc., traveled to migrant camps in Juarez and Palomas, Mexico to find thousands waiting for Title 42 to end:

On a recent Saturday, I made my third trip to the tent camp set up by hundreds of Venezuelan migrants in Juárez, just across the Rio Grande from the Border Patrol processing center in El Paso. [Emphasis added] … On this same Nov. 19 trip, I visited the Respettrans shelter in Juárez, which was housing almost double the number of migrants it normally does. I also visited shelters in Deming, New Mexico, and Palomas, Mexico. Both are full. [Emphasis added]

Likewise, migrants in Juarez told Border Report that they are waiting out the next few weeks before they rush the southern border. Meanwhile, inewsource reported that about 14,000 migrants are waiting in Tijuana for Title 42 to end.

“We will stay here until those four weeks pass. That is the goal, to get ahead and so our children can have a better future,” one migrant from El Salvador said.

“I am hopeful that I will get to cross, and God will be with me on my journey,” another migrant told Border Report. “I have faith.”

Already, the Biden administration has been imposing an expansive Catch and Release policy that has seen an estimated 5.5 million encounters along the border and about 1.4 million border crossers and illegal aliens released into American communities since February 2021.

Daily, Biden is welcoming at least 6,200 border crossers and illegal aliens at the border.

Without Title 42, Biden officials have previously admitted that up to half a million border crossers and illegal aliens — the equivalent of the population of Atlanta, Georgia — could arrive at the border every month.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News in April that he expects 30,000 border crossers and illegal aliens every day at the border without Title 42. In Tijuana, Mexico, alone, Breitbart News exclusively reported months ago that up to 6,000 foreign nationals were waiting to rush the border when Title 42 is ended.

