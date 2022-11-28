One person is dead and four wounded after a suspect opened fire on a basketball court near the Florida A&M University recreation center about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Neither the deceased nor the injured were students at the university.

The three wounded individuals are one male juvenile and three male adults, WCTV reports.

The Tallahassee Democrat, citing a Tallahassee Police Department news release, points out, “A suspect walked toward the outdoor basketball courts and began shooting into a crowd. When the shooting occurred, there were more than a dozen people at the basketball courts both playing and watching the games.”

News4JAX notes that Florida A&M president, Dr. Larry Robinson, issued a statement following the incident:

I want to assure the FAMU community the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the University. The safety and security of our students, and the campus is the highest priority. Our Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.

Police do not know the motive for the shooting, nor are they certain if there were intended targets.

The shooting suspect is still at large.

