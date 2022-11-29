U.S. Air Marshals Union: Biden Risking Another 9/11 by Taking Air Marshals Off Flights, Sending Them to Border

President Joe Biden is risking another terrorist attack, similar to the September 11, 2001 attacks, by taking Federal Air Marshals off United States domestic flights and sending them to help transport border crossers and illegal aliens at the southern border, union representatives say.

In July, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had deployed Air Marshals to the border to escort border crossers and illegal aliens from processing facilities to Border Patrol custody before their release into American communities.

Now, in emails dated November 14 and reviewed by the Boston Herald, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) executives announced more deployments of Air Marshals to the border specifically to the Texas regions of El Paso, Laredo, and McAllen, as well as San Diego, California and Yuma, Arizona.

Sonya LaBosco with the Air Marshal National Council, which represents a number of Air Marshals, told Fox News that the law enforcement agency has “been decimated” by the Biden administration’s moving Air Marshals off flights and to the border.

“We have been depleted. We’re on less than one percent of flights,” LaBosco said. “These ground-based duties that they’re pulling us out of the sky to go to the border are just demolishing our chances at stopping another 9/11.”

Likewise, David Londo with the Air Marshal National Council told the Boston Herald that the moving of Air Marshals to the border and off flights comes during the busiest air travel in the nation. Londo said:

What is happening during the busiest travel time of the year, a time where the homeland has been attacked twice in the past, the shoe and underwear bombers, is irresponsible and dangerous. As our families board flights this holiday season they will assume the government is doing their job of protecting their flights, but instead the reality is the government is prioritizing the welfare of migrants over their security.

Weeks ago, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) detailed in congressional testimony that the Biden administration has Air Marshals conducting welfare checks on illegal aliens at the border in addition to janitorial work.

“In an attempt to combat the crisis on the border, you have deployed highly-trained and highly-skilled Federal Air Marshals to perform non-law enforcement duties such as hospital watch, transportation, and welfare checks,” Van Drew told DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “There have even been reports that Air Marshals are performing janitorial duties.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.