‘Active Shooter Prank Calls’ Shut Down Schools in Georgia

CBS47 and FOX30 reported that “active shooter calls” shut down numerous schools across Georgia on Wednesday morning.

The calls occurred in “Camden County, Glynn County, Chatham County and Lownes County.”

Camden High School, Brunswick High School and Valdosta High School, were specifically targeted.

FOX24 described the calls as part of a “statewide hoax,” noting that Bibb County also received the prank calls.

Shooter hoax at Westside High School Many Georgia schools, including Westside High in Macon, have been victims of false reports of shootings. WGXA is on scene at Westsidehttps://wgxa.tv/news/local/likely-a-false-claim-report-of-active-shooter-being-investigated-at-macon-high-school Posted by WGXA.tv on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

The Savannah Morning News observed that “approximately 100 first-responders” responding to the call about an active shooter at Savannah High School, then ascertained the threat was not real.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) commented on the prank calls, saying, “Rest assured, for the criminals who orchestrated these hoaxes, we will go after them with every single resource available.”

