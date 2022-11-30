Kamala Harris Claims Most People Need Coronavirus Shot ‘Once a Year,’ Contradicting Public Health Officials

Vice President Kamala Harris is seemingly contradicting public health officials this week, asserting that “most” people will only need a coronavirus shot once a year, despite the fact that they are pushing the updated shot on individuals — even those who got their last jab as recently as two months ago.

“One shot, once a year—that’s all most people will need to stay protected from COVID year-long,” Harris said this week, urging people to make a plan:

One shot, once a year—that’s all most people will need to stay protected from COVID year-long. Make a plan to get your shot at https://t.co/ddwWZdNCgg. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 28, 2022

However, one day later, Health Secretary Xavier Becerra offered a different message, urging people vaccinated as recently as two months ago to make plans to get another jab.

“An updated COVID vaccine can help protect you from the worst outcomes of COVID. If it’s been over 2 months since your last dose, make a plan to get one now,” he wrote:

An updated COVID vaccine can help protect you from the worst outcomes of COVID. If it’s been over 2 months since your last dose, make a plan to get one now. Find updated vaccines at https://t.co/b0lnuggpPW. pic.twitter.com/MQUdE921Du — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) November 29, 2022

Indeed, over the past two years, public health officials have no only encouraged individuals to get the jab but boosted as well. President Biden, for example, has been jabbed at least four times in a two year span — far more than Harris’s plea for a “once a year” shot. Yet, he went on to contract the virus.

The pleas follow a survey from The Economist/YouGov, which found that individuals who are already vaccinated are not necessarily eager to get the new booster supposedly “tailored to newer specific variants.”

As Breitbart News reported:

The survey found most identifying themselves as fully vaccinated — 23 percent vaccinated without a booster shot and 42 percent vaccinated with at least one booster shot thus far. Nearly a quarter, 23 percent, said they have not received any coronavirus shots, and six percent refused to reveal their status. The survey found that most have heard at least “a little” about the booster shots “tailored to newer specific variants of COVID-19,” but when asked if they want it, vaccinated individuals did not seem overly thrilled. Just 15 percent said they “already got it,” followed by 25 percent who said “yes,” they want that jab. Nearly four in ten, 38 percent, said “no,” they do not want that jab, followed by 23 percent who remain unsure.