Florida Surgeon General Responds to Critiques of mRNA Vaccine Guidance

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo responded to the outrage over the state’s updated guidance on mRNA vaccines — recommending against them for men under the age of 40 — on social media after Twitter temporarily censored the official’s post, asserting that the guidance violated its coronavirus misinformation policies.
Ladapo announced new guidance on mRNA vaccines on Friday following a Florida Department of Health analysis which found an 84 percent increase in “the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”
Today, we released an analysis on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines the public needs to be aware of. This analysis showed an increased risk of cardiac-related death among men 18-39. FL will not be silent on the truth.
Guidance: https://t.co/DcWZLoMU5E
Press Release: https://t.co/Y0r9yepi7F
— Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) October 7, 2022
“Individuals with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when considering vaccination and discuss with their health care provider,” the guidance reads, and goes on to recommend against the coronavirus mRNA vaccinations for men 18-39 years old.
The guidance adds that males over the age of 60 still had a ten percent “increased risk of cardiac-related death within 28 days of mRNA vaccination,” but non-mRNA vaccines did not carry this same risk.
“Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health,” Ladapo said in a statement announcing the guidance.
“Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians,” he added.
Twitter took the post down but later restored it. As a result, Ladapo provided a follow-up on the platform.
“I love the discussion that we’ve stimulated. Isn’t it great when we discuss science transparently instead of trying to cancel one another? I’m going to respond to the more substantive critiques,” he said at the start of a thread, addressing key critiques such as sample size and research methods:
I love the discussion that we've stimulated.
Isn't it great when we discuss science transparently instead of trying to cancel one another?
I'm going to respond to the more substantive critiques.
— Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) October 10, 2022
#2. "COVID test information was only available on death certificates."
No!
We used all of our data resources-test results, vaccine records, death records-to exclude individuals who had documented COVID-19 infection, as we write in the Methods section.
— Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) October 10, 2022
3c. Read the references about the method!
Self-controlled case series tell us whether events (death) are occurring unusually close to an exposure (mRNA Covid vaccine), or whether their timing is due to chance.
— Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) October 10, 2022
Finally, is it really that hard to imagine that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines that increase myocarditis in young men by 10x, 20x, or 30x (see Karlstad et al,
JAMA Cardiology, 2022) also increase the risk of cardiac death in that age group?
Of course it's not, and we all know that. 😉
— Joseph A. Ladapo, MD, PhD (@FLSurgeonGen) October 10, 2022
Florida has continued to stray from the mainstream narrative throughout the coronavirus pandemic and beyond, routinely noting the discrepancies between coronavirus mandates and actual data.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.