Establishment Democrats and Republicans in Congress are reportedly floating the idea of installing pro-impeachment Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) as the next Congress’s Speaker of the House instead of GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Although McCarthy overcame a challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and is now the Repubclain Party nominee to be the next Speaker of the House, McCarthy’s potential speakership is on the line as several of his GOP colleagues have come out on record publicly opposing his Speaker candidacy.

With the GOP expected to have a 222-213 House majority, McCarthy would need to secure 218 votes to win the speakership if all members vote for a candidate.

Some of the Republicans against McCarthy include Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Bob Good (R-VA), Ralph Norman (R-SC), and Matthew Rosendale (R-MT). There are also a handful of Republicans who have not publicly committed to supporting McCarthy.

Several top conservatives have warned Breitbart News about a “doomsday scenario” where establishment Republicans would work together with House Democrats to thwart McCarthy’s potential speakership.

Now, House Democrats are reportedly floating the idea of installing Rep. Upton as Speaker, the retiring lawmaker who voted in favor of former President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

One Republican representative who is reportedly a part of a “bipartisan group of centrists” spoke with Politico about the possibility of Upton being elected as Speaker.

Despite these reports, Upton is “fully supportive of Kevin McCarthy for Speaker,” according to a statement the congressman released.

In the GOP’s secret ballot conference to choose a nominee for Speaker, McCarthy received 188 votes, while Biggs received 31.

Earlier this week, Biggs claimed that there are roughly 20 House Republicans who are “pretty hard nos” on McCarthy.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.