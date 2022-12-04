Eric Swalwell Encourages a Republican Coup Against Leader Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) encouraged Republicans to launch a coup against leader Kevin McCarthy in his bid for House speaker.

Swalwell issued his encouragement in a tweet Sunday in the wake of several Republicans claiming they will oppose McCarthy’s House speaker bid.

“If the Freedom Caucus cannot stop Kevin McCarthy from being Speaker they should all resign from Congress. How can they serve with dignity if he neuters their revolt?” tweeted Swalwell as he tagged Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Chip Roy (R-TX), Andy Biggs (AZ), and Scott Perry (PA).

Conservative radio host John Cardillo noted that Swalwell is pushing the coup against McCarthy in order to create a favorable scenario for Democrats.

“I keep telling you guys either it’s McCarthy or a deal with Democrats. But don’t listen to me, listen to Eric Swalwell. So disappointing that Matt Gaetz and Andy Biggs are playing this idiot’s game,” he tweeted

Over the weekend, Donald Trump Jr. called upon Republicans to stop opposing Kevin McCarthy, warning it could have disastrous consequences after the establishment floated pro-impeachment Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) as an alternative.

“So in their quest to ‘own the establishment’ by stopping Kevin McCarthy, Andy Biggs and others are actually in effect empowering those who impeached Donald Trump. This is a Democrat dream come true for a GOP Congress,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “Genius move guys.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) walks to the podium to speak after he was nominated to be Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 15, 2022. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Regardless of the drama, McCarthy believes he will have the necessary votes.

“At the end of the day, we’ll get there,” McCarthy told reporters.

