Moore County, North Carolina, is suffering a massive power outrage that authorities believe may have been intentionally caused via gunfire.

More than “40,000 [county] residents were powerless on Sunday afternoon after two substations were taken out by gunfire on Saturday night,” FOX News noted.

Moore County began to fail around 7 p.m. Saturday and law enforcement believes it was “intentional vandalism,” NPR reported.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said, “We faced something last night, here in Moore County, that we’ve never faced before. But I promise you, we are going to get through this, and we are going to get through this together.”

This is terrorism. Charge whoever did it with federal crimes. | North Carolina power substations taken out by gunfire: sheriff https://t.co/Qu3HHM2PRQ #FoxNews — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) December 5, 2022

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office explained that the power outage is being investigated as a “criminal occurrence.”

The mass power outage across Moore County, about an hour outside of Raleigh, began after multiple power substations were damaged by what authorities described as "intentional vandalism." https://t.co/DUPLq67APM — NPR (@NPR) December 5, 2022

The county has put a curfew in place between 9 p.m. on Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday and may apply a similar curfew for other days until power is recovered.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) commented on the incident, saying, “This appears to be an intentional, willful and malicious act. And the perpetrator will be brought to justice and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

