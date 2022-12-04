North Carolina County Declares State of Emergency over Power Outage Believed to Be Caused by Gunfire

AWR Hawkins

Moore County, North Carolina, is suffering a massive power outrage that authorities believe may have been intentionally caused via gunfire.

More than “40,000 [county] residents were powerless on Sunday afternoon after two substations were taken out by gunfire on Saturday night,” FOX News noted.

Moore County began to fail around 7 p.m. Saturday and law enforcement believes it was “intentional vandalism,” NPR reported.

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said, “We faced something last night, here in Moore County, that we’ve never faced before. But I promise you, we are going to get through this, and we are going to get through this together.”

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office explained that the power outage is being investigated as a “criminal occurrence.”

The county has put a curfew in place between 9 p.m. on Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday and may apply a similar curfew for other days until power is recovered.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) commented on the incident, saying, “This appears to be an intentional, willful and malicious act. And the perpetrator will be brought to justice and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

