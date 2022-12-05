Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) on Monday urged his colleagues to adopt his proposal to restore GI bill benefits for veterans who were kicked out over the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate.

Smith’s proposal would require that no troops receive less than an honorable discharge for not complying with the mandate, which would allow them to retain their educational benefits earned.

Smith is urging colleagues to add his proposal to the National Defense Authorization Act for the 2023 fiscal year, which is slated to be unveiled and voted on this week.

The proposal would improve upon current law prohibiting dishonorable discharges over the vaccine by upgrading “general” discharges to “honorable” discharges if discharged solely over the vaccine mandate.

“Congress must act immediately to restore the education benefits that have been robbed from the brave men and women who answered our Nation’s call to serve and were forcibly discharged as a result of President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate,” Smith said in a statement.

“As the former Chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, and author of the Veterans Education and Benefits Expansion Act of 2001, it is my strong belief that our Nation’s veterans deserve the upmost respect for their service and heroic sacrifices in protection of freedom and democracy,” Smith said in a statement.

Smith wrote in his letter to chairmen and ranking members of the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, first obtained by Breitbart News:

H.R. 7570 was developed in response to contact from several constituents who were involuntarily separated from the military due to compulsory vaccine mandates and were advised they were at risk of losing benefits for receiving a “general discharge.” Congress must act to ensure those who have answered our Nation’s call to serve can receive the benefits they were promised and to which they are entitled.

“This is no way to treat our courageous service members who put their lives on the line and sacrifice so much to preserve and defend our freedoms and security,” Smith, former Chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee and author of the Veterans Education and Benefits Expansion Act of 2001,” said in his statement.

“Our Nation’s veterans—who deserve the upmost respect for their heroic sacrifices to protect our democracy—must be assured of the hard-earned benefits they were promised,” he added.

House Democrats on the Rules Committee had blocked an amendment Smith offered to the NDAA in July that would protect the education benefits of those who objected to the COVID vaccine, denying it a vote by the full House of Representatives.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.