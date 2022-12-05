Democrats in New York, with backing from a group partially funded by billionaire George Soros, are seeking to pass a new law that would create a right to legal representation for illegal aliens looking to avoid deportation.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman (D-Manhattan) and Assembly Member Catalina Cruz (D-Queens) have introduced the Access to Representation Act which would guarantee taxpayer-funded lawyers to illegal aliens fighting their deportation from New York.

The plan would be the first of its kind across the United States, providing illegal aliens with a right to legal representation in a state that is home to over a million illegal aliens.

“Having a lawyer in an immigration hearing can be the difference between life and death … our Access to Representation Act will help immigrants get the legal representation they need,” Hoylman said in a statement.

The Soros-linked Vera Institute of Justice has thrown its support behind the plan. The group, with deep financial ties to Soros, has been awarded over $200 million in taxpayer money by the Biden administration to help illegal aliens avoid deportation.

“I know firsthand how difficult the legal system is to navigate for immigrants, especially those who cannot afford legal representation,” Cruz said, noting that she was once an illegal alien before securing a green card in 2005 and naturalized American citizenship in 2009.

Cruz was first elected to the New York Assembly in 2018 and her district, which includes Jackson Heights, Corona, and Elmhurst, is nearly 50 percent foreign-born. While running for office, Cruz made guaranteeing taxpayer-funded lawyers for illegal aliens a policy fixture along with securing driver’s licenses for illegal aliens.

For years, New York has spent millions in taxpayer money funding lawyers for illegal aliens fighting deportation. This plan, though, would require taxpayers to foot the bill for lawyers for all illegal aliens across the state who are fighting their deportations.

Exit polling from the midterm election found that New Yorkers, by a nearly 60 percent majority, said they support more deportations of illegal aliens — including 58 percent of non-college educated New Yorkers and 52 percent of Hispanic New Yorkers.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.