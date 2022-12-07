Joe Biden Blocks Press Access to White House Meeting with World War II Veterans on Pearl Harbor Day

President Joe Biden met privately with World War II veterans on Wednesday to mark Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, as the White House blocked media coverage of the event.

The White House revealed the meeting over social media, as they posted images on Twitter.

It was an honor spending time with our WWII veterans at the White House today. These men and women were among those who answered the free world’s call at its greatest hour of need – we're indebted to them. Today and always. pic.twitter.com/Esk7VkYjyz — President Biden (@POTUS) December 7, 2022

It is unclear who attended the meeting and what the president said, as the White House failed to release a video of the event.

The White House is breaking precedent with its latest decision to keep reporters out of the room, as previous administrations have allowed media into meetings with the president and veterans.

President Donald Trump repeatedly allowed reporters into the room as he met with World War II veterans, paying tribute to their sacrifice.

In July 2017, Trump met with survivors of the USS Arizona, bringing reporters in to honor their service.

“For these three World War II veterans, December 7th, 1941, the brutal attack on Pearl Harbor is forever seared into their memories,” he said.

Allowing reporters in the room ensures that veterans visiting the White House are publicly celebrated and honored when the president addresses them.

“There are many remarkable things that I witness as president, but nothing can take the place of meeting heroes like those with us today,” Trump said.