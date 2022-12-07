White House: Rescinding Military Coronavirus Vaccine Mandate ‘a Mistake’

The White House criticized House Republicans on Wednesday for working to rescind the coronavirus vaccine mandate for the military.

“We believe that it is a mistake,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said to reporters at the daily briefing.

House Democrats conceded to Republicans on Tuesday, allowing language rescinding the coronavirus vaccine mandate into National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“Not later than 30 days after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Defense shall rescind the mandate that members of the Armed Forces be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the bill reads.

Biden’s decision to mandate coronavirus vaccines for the military resulted in more than 8,000 troops getting kicked out of the military.

“Republicans in Congress have decided that they’d rather fight against the health and wellbeing of our troops than protecting them,” Jean-Pierre said.

Jean-Pierre defended the vaccine mandate as “making sure our troops are prepared and ready for service.”

“Vaccinations work and save the lives of our service members,” she said.

The White House stopped short of saying the president would veto the bill if it included the provision, saying that Biden would review the legislative process.

“The president’s going to look at the NDAA in its entirety and make his judgment on that,” Jean-Pierre said.