Ready on Day One: L.A. Website Still Shows Eric Garcetti, Not Karen Bass, as Mayor

The lamayor.org website, registered to the City of Los Angeles, still shows Eric Garcetti as mayor as Karen Bass begins her first full day on the job — though other pages on the mayor.lacity.gov website have made the change.

Bass was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of a swarm of politicians, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who administered the oath of office. Poet Amanda Gorman, who also performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, participated in the ceremony. A homeless encampment in front of City Hall had been cleared in anticipation of the event before it was moved to an indoor venue in anticipation of rainy weather.

In her inaugural address, Bass pledged to declare homelessness an emergency on her first full day in office:

That is why tomorrow morning, I will start my first day as mayor at our city’s Emergency Operations Center, where my first act as mayor will be to declare a state of emergency on homelessness. My emergency declaration will recognize the severity of our crisis and break new ground to maximize our ability to urgently move people inside, and do so for good. And it will create the structure necessary for us to have a true, unified and citywide strategy to set us on the path to solve homelessness.

Homelessness was a major issue in the campaign between Bass and rival Rick Caruso, a wealthy local developer.

