Congress has voted to remove a bust of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, the justice who penned the Dred Scott decision, denying citizenship to black Americans and defending slavery, from the U.S. Capitol.

The move follows the House approving the measure on Wednesday, deeming a “bust of his likeness unsuitable for the honor of display to the many visitors to the Capitol.”

According to NBC News:

The measure directs the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to remove Taney’s bust, which sits inside the entrance to the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the Capitol, and replace it with a bust of Thurgood Marshall, the court’s first Black justice.

“While the removal of Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney’s bust from the Capitol does not relieve the Congress of the historical wrongs it committed to protect the institution of slavery, it expresses Congress’s recognition of one of the most notorious wrongs to have ever taken place in one of its 19 rooms,” the bill, which now requires a signature from President Biden, reads.

This is hardly the first instance of Congress taking action to remove historical paintings or statues in the halls of Congress.