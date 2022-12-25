Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Shot, Killed on Christmas Eve

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy, Corporal Ray Hamilton, was shot and fatally wounded just before 3 p.m. Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

ABC 3 reports Hamilton (pictured) was part of a Special Response Team that responded to the call. The suspect refused to surrender, instead opening fire and fatally wounding Hamilton.

Hamilton was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect, 43-year-old Timothy Price-Williams, was then shot by other law enforcement personnel but is expected to survive.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden used a Facebook post to mourn Hamilton’s death:

We are devastated by the grief of losing Corporal Hamilton, a deputy who was a ray of sunshine in the OCSO, dedicated to protecting others. We appreciate the endless stream of words of support that have come in for his family and his co-workers as we face this heartbreaking loss of a profoundly loved and respected friend, public servant, and hero.

Aden and his office ask the public to pray for Hamilton’s family as they must deal with his loss during the holidays.

