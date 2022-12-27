Bombshell Footage: Biden DHS Freed over 150K Border Crossers into U.S. without Court Dates in Summer 2021

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released more than 150,000 border crossers and illegal aliens, without a Notice to Appear (NTA) in immigration court, into the United States in the summer of 2021, bombshell footage reveals.

As part of a lawsuit against Biden’s expansive Catch and Release network, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody obtained internal DHS footage revealing the extent to which the agency released hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior without court dates.

In particular, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official can be heard telling agents that more than 150,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were released into the U.S. interior without NTAs in the summer of 2021. Biden’s DHS started the practice in March 2021.

“You know over the summer, we had well over 150,000 folks come in,” the ICE official states. “They were issued a piece of paper that said, ‘Find somebody in ICE,’ and that was pretty much it. There was no processing. I know this isn’t something that you guys asked for, and I can assure you that no one in the criminal alien program asked for it either.”

Moody suggested in a statement that the Biden administration is proactively releasing border crossers and illegal aliens into American towns and cities with no intention of deporting them even if they are found to not have valid asylum claims.

“… this has been this administration’s plan all along,” Moody said.

The latest estimates show that from February 2021 to October 2022, Biden’s DHS has released at least 1.4 million border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior. Many of those released last year were given only Notices to Report (NTRs), which asked arrivals to check in with ICE wherever they resettled.

