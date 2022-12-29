Jimmy John’s restaurant chain founder Jimmy John Liautaud told Breitbart News that getting canceled on social media means nothing, because “woke is fake,” and that children shouldn’t be allowed to use social media until they reach a certain age.

“Woke is fake,” Liautaud told Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, last week. “I was canceled back in 2014. I’m a hunter. I hunt all over the world.”

Liautaud was likely referring to an incident in which animal rights activists threatened to boycott his sandwich chain over photos of him hunting.

The Jimmy John’s founder then held up a cellphone, adding, “to have this thing right here tell you about you — this is bullshit,” referring to notifications one may receive on their smartphone while being “canceled” by a woke mob on social media.

“And I think kids should not be allowed on social media,” Liautaud continued, adding that social media should be treated like “alcohol, cigarettes, rated R movies,” and other items that children are not allowed to consume until they reach a specific age.

“Let kids mature before they get tweaked by thinking they need to have these blown out of proportion lips and this big giant bottom,” Liautaud said. “Kids shouldn’t see that stuff.”

“That’s my opinion,” he added. “I think it’s destructive to have little kids being able to go on the Internet and look at sex — I think it’s destructive.”

Watch the full interview below:

