Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump should tell House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to withdraw his bid for speaker.

“Let’s stop with the campaign smears and tactics to get people to turn against us, even having my favorite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off. I think this actually needs to be reversed. The president needs to call Kevin McCarthy that, ‘Sir, you do not have the votes and it’s time to withdraw.'”

U.S. House of Representatives

Boebert nominated Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), a member of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), to be speaker instead of McCarthy. This happened during the fifth ballot to confirm a speaker.

Trump issued a statement on Wednesday backing McCarthy’s bid for speaker.

“Some really good conversations took place last night,” Trump said, “and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE “HOUSE” TWICE!”

Trump urged Republicans not to turn the Republican victory of flipping the House into a defeat.

The former president wrote, “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!”