Poll: Most Americans Concerned About National Debt

Most likely voters are concerned about the U.S. national debt, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

The survey found that three-quarters, 76 percent, are concerned about the size of the U.S. national debt, which stands at over $31.4 trillion. According the U.S. national debt clock, that amounts to over $94,000 per U.S. citizen and more than $246,000 per U.S taxpayer.

Of the 76 percent who are concerned, 53 percent are “very” concerned.

The survey comes on the heels of Congress passing a monstrous $1.7 trillion Democrat-backed omnibus spending bill, which President Biden signed in December. The 4,155-page page bill includes a variety of wasteful items, including $575 million for “reproductive health” where population growth “threatens biodiversity, $11 million for LGBT-related projects, $45 billion for Ukraine, several earmarks totaling $60 million set aside for RINO Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), $1.5 million for what has been dubbed the “COVID–19 American History Project,” and more.

According to the Rasmussen Reports survey, half disapprove of the $1.7 trillion spending bill, compared to 45 percent who approve. Further, 61 percent agree with former President Donald Trump’s description of the measure, which he referred to as “ludicrous” and “unacceptable.”

According to the survey:

Majorities of every political category – 87% of Republicans, 67% of Democrats and 73% of voters not affiliated with either major party – are at least somewhat concerned about the size of the U.S. national debt. However, more Republicans (69%) and unaffiliated voters (53%) than Democrats (38%) are Very Concerned about the debt. While an overwhelming majority (73%) of Democrats at least somewhat approve of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed by Congress last month, only 21% of Republicans and 40% of unaffiliated voters share that opinion. Fifty-eight percent (58%) of Republicans say they Strongly Disapprove of the spending bill, as do 40% of unaffiliated voters and 14% of Democrats. Eighty percent (80%) of Republicans and 59% of unaffiliated voters at least somewhat agree that the $1.7 spending bill is a “monstrosity” and a “disaster for the country,” as do 46% of Democrats.