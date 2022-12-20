Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) requested at least 19 earmarks totaling over $60 million in the $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page omnibus bill.

If the bill passes both chambers of Congress, Murkowski’s state of Alaska will be granted by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), on behalf of American taxpayers, $60,852,000 worth of pork for housing and urban development, along with infrastructure.

The specifics of the many line items include:

Providence Alaska-Permanent Supportive Housing for Providence Alaska Foundation ($7,500,000)

Cabin Community Projects for Sitka Homeless Coalition ($1,000,000)

Rehabilitation of Bering Sea Women’s Shelter for Bering Sea Women’s Group ($2,000,000)

Norton Sound Health Corporation Housing for Norton Sound Health Corporation ($5,000,000)

Juneau Family Services Center Association for Education of Young Children Southeast ($5,000,000)

Restoring Indigenous Safety and Empowerment (RISE) Tribal Domestic Violence Shelter for Helping Ourselves Prevent Emergencies ($500,000)

Therapeutic Campus Construction-Recovery Program for Set Free Alaska ($5,000,000)

Construction of Community and Tribal Childcare Facility for Tagiugmiullu Nunamiullu Housing Authority (TNHA) ($1,215,000)

McConnell has reportedly praised the massive omnibus spending spree as a victory for the establishment Republicans. McConnell had previously promised he would oppose spending for “liberal domestic priorities.”