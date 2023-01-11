Indiana Officer Shot While Serving Warrant Tuesday Night

A police officer was serving a warrant for two individuals when shots rang out and he was hit shortly before 9:30 Tuesday night in Lawrence, Indiana.

The officer was shot in the leg when one of the suspects allegedly exited from the back of the house and opened fire, WTHR reports.

Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff indicated that a second Lawrence police officer used a tourniquet to help curtail the bleeding and two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers rushed the wounded officer to a hospital.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured officer as well as their family & their @Lawrence_Police family. — City of Lawrence FD (@Lawrence_FD) January 11, 2023

WISHTV notes that the wounded officer, who has been with Lawrence PD for “over three years,” was shot with a long gun.

The officer’s injury was non-life-threatening.

The suspect who shot the officer was killed when other officers returned fire.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.