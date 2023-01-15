‘Not a Joke’ — Joe Biden Claims He Attended a Black Church Every Day After Morning Mass

President Joe Biden on Sunday claimed he attended a black Church in Delaware every morning after he attended Catholic Mass in high school.

“I may be a practicing Catholic, we used to go 7:30 am mass every morning in high school and college before I went to the black church,” he said. “Not a joke.”

Biden spoke about his personal experience with the black church during a visit to the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. day.

The president has repeatedly claimed he was close with the black church in Delaware, despite longtime congregants saying they do not remember Biden attending the church.

Biden made a similar claim in October 2020, during a speech to the Bethlehem Baptist Church in South Carolina.

“I’d go to 8 o’clock Mass, then I’d go to Reverend Herring’s church where we’d meet in order to organize and figure where we were going to go, whether we were going to desegregate the Rialto movie theater or what we were going to do,” he said.

Despite ongoing questions about his claims about spending significant time in the black church, Biden has repeated his claim.

“I was raised in the black church politically — not a joke,” he said during a speech at an NAACP event in Iowa in 2020.

Biden spoke at the church in Atlanta to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

“The point is there’s hope. There’s always hope. We have to believe,” he said. “Ladies and gentlemen that was Dr. King’s path in my view. The path of keeping the faith. And it must be our path.”

During his speech, he recalled a hymn that he said was known to be a favorite of the historic civil rights figure.

“I don’t believe He brought me this far to leave me,” he said.