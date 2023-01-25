During the far-left Women’s March at the nation’s capital on Sunday, pro-abortion activists swarmed a pro-life advocate and barked at him as he defended the unborn.

Young women pushing for abortion on demand began woofing like dogs when AJ Hurley, who works as activism lead for the pro-life group Live Action, pointed out that none of them had been aborted.

“You weren’t aborted, you weren’t aborted, and you were not aborted,” Hurley said, pointing to several of the pro-abortion activists who were surrounding him. The pro-abortion activists, rather than engage in Hurley’s argument, began screaming and barking. Breitbart News’ Matthew Perdie caught the interaction on camera.

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM:

HAPPENING NOW: Pro-life activists CLASH with leftist at Women’s March 2023… HAPPENING NOW: Pro-life activists CLASH with leftist at Women’s March 2023…***WARNING: This feed is LIVE and UNEDITED and may contain graphic images viewers may find disturbing. *** Posted by Breitbart on Sunday, January 22, 2023

Hurley said his remarks were in reference to former President Ronald Reagan’s quote: “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”

“I was thinking about that and figured I would remind everyone that if my voice didn’t matter because I’m a man, their voice doesn’t matter because they weren’t aborted,” he told Breitbart News on Tuesday.

The Women’s March has been happening since 2017, when angry feminists poured into the streets across the United States on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency. Hundreds of thousands of people reportedly attended the protest in Washington, DC, though Hurley said the Women’s March turnout in the nation’s capital this year was a shred of what it has been.

“Yeah, Women’s March was unbelievably small. There were a total of maybe 500 people there,” he estimated. “We can get these kind of numbers on a few days’ notice.”

Hurley said the smaller turnout shows that “the tide is shifting.”

“People know what’s in the womb is human life. They can see with their own eyes the victims of their ideology. Abortion is murder, and we’re not going back,” he said.