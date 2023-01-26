Judge Orders Release of Body Camera Footage Showing Attack on Paul Pelosi

Security video of the hammer attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband could be released for public viewing as early as Thursday after a judge denied prosecutors’ request to keep it secret.

The 911 call that followed last year’s assault will also be released.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled Wednesday there was no reason to keep the footage away from public view, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month.

In his ruling, Judge Stephen Murphy sided with a group of media outlets, including the Associated Press, the Los Angeles Times, and the New York Times, who sought access to the dramatic footage as well as other evidence against David DePape, the alleged attacker, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

AP reports the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office handed over all courtroom evidence to Murphy following a court hearing.

Murphy asked the court clerk’s office to distribute it to the media, which could happen as soon as Thursday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was hospitalized Friday after an assailant broke into their home and attacked him, according to a statement from the speaker’s office. https://t.co/wgdYBwrebF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 28, 2022

When news organizations initially sought copies of that evidence, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office refused to release it.

Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was asleep at the couple’s San Francisco home on Oct. 28 when an intruder broke in and beat him with a hammer, as Breitbart News reported.

Prosecutors have since charged 42-year-old David DePape in connection with the attack.

DePape pleaded not guilty last month to six charges, including attempted murder. Police have said DePape told them there was “evil in Washington” and he wanted to harm Nancy Pelosi because she was second in line to the presidency. His case is pending.